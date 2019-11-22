|
Dolores Myers, age 84, born March 9, 1935 passed November 15, 2019 in Macomb, Michigan. Beloved wife of the late Wayne for 32 years. Loving mother of Mary (Paul) Rimpela of Warren, MI, Laura Parrett of Brunswick, GA, Linda (Larry) Evans of Elizabethtown, KY, Douglas (Lynne) of Norman, OK, David (Karen) of Holly, MI, Maureen (Dale) Szymanski of Macomb, MI, Sharon (Dennis) Hansen of Macomb, MI. Loving grandmother to 17 grandchildren, loving Nana to 31 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Sisters, Barbara Leland of Lake Orion, Sandra (Igor) Gronowicz of Clinton Township and brother, Robert Norris of Gross Pointe. Her best friend of over 68 years, Joyce Ross of Caseville, MI. Dolores worked in the Catalog Department at Sears and Roebuck Co. in Roseville, MI for many years. Then enjoyed her job working as a Nanny for the Diaz family for several years. Then later she worked for the After School Program in Centerline School District. Dolores' friends were also tremendously special to her; she made every friend feel like a best friend. If you met Dolores once, you had a friend for life. Dolores truly enjoyed her four trips to Hawaii over the years with her many friends. Those who wish to further honor the memory of Dolores Myers may do so by a contribution to Hospice of Michigan by calling 1-800-669-9335. Cremation will be handled by Generations Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 24, 2019