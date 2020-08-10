1/1
Dolores Bennett
Dolores W. Bennett, age 92, a lifelong Roseville resident, passed away August 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Bennett. Loving mother of Claudia (Mike) Benvenuti, Cynthia Rashid and Michael Bennett. Proud grandmother of Corey Alford, Lisa (Adam) Trombley, Lauren (Nate) Wood, Amber (Walter) McNamara and Meesha (Jeffrey) Rashid-Burns and great-grandmother of Shayla (Robert) Henk, Caleb, Nolan, Graham, Henry and Quinn and step-great-grandmother of Ciara McNamara. Dolores is predeceased by her son, William Edward Bennett and her siblings, Shirley, Marguerite, Jean, Thomas and Jack. Visitation will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10am until 1:30pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to Dementia/Alzheimer’s Association. Please share a memory with the family on Dolores’ online guestbook.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
