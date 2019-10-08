The Macomb Daily Obituaries
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Dolores Eckert Obituary
Eckert, Dolores, age 89. Dolores lost her courageous 9 year battle with Cancer on Friday October 4, 2019. It was the highlight of her week to meet her friends at Bingo. The enjoyment she had there and the support of her wonderful neighbors kept her going through the long illness. She loved and missed her husband Gerald, of 59 years, of whom she said it was "love at first sight". She is survived by her nieces Barbara Baranowski and Lenora Gault and a nephew Gregory Krosnowski and many great nephews and nieces. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. at the at D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 1/2 Mile). Funeral Friday 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 9, 2019
