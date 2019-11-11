The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
Dolores G. ALORE

Dolores G. ALORE Obituary
Alore, Dolores G., (nee Meddaugh) 92 of Mt. Clemens, died Sunday, November 10, 2019. Survived by Beatrice (Frank), stepdaughter, six nieces, and two nephews. Predeceased by her beloved husband Robert, parents Dave and Louise Meddaugh, and brothers Wayne and David. She was a graduate of Mt. Clemens High School and an employee of Michigan Bell Telephone Co. for 35 years, retiring in 1982 and was a lifelong member of the Telephone Pioneers. Visitation Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mt. Clemens, Funeral services in the funeral home Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 2p.m. Burial will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Clinton Twp. Memorial contributions may be made to Rochester Leader Dogs for the Blind.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 12, 2019
