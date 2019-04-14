|
|
(nee Urbanski) Age 88 April 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Loving mother of Valerie Gogoleski, Cheryl Gogoleski and Glenn(Jeannine)Gogoleski. Dearest grandmother of Hunter Ryan and sister of Tina Dasch, Alfred(Faye)Urbanski and the late Norman Urbanski. Dolores retired in 1989 from the Detroit Public School System as a reading tutor and a mentor to many. Visitation Tuesday 3-9pm. Funeral Wednesday 11am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Pkwy(16 Mile Rd.) Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 15, 2019