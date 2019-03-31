The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
(586) 412-3000
More Obituaries for Dolores stachnik
Dolores J. stachnik Obituary
Dolores J. Stachnik, age 84, March 30, 2019. Loving wife of Leonard Stachnik for 65 years. Beloved mother of Peggy (Chuck) Smith and David (Dawn) Stachnik. Cherished grandma of Chelsea (Steve) Rhodey and Alexis (Kevin) Schwem and dear great grandma of Charlotte and Audrey. Preceded in death by her grandchildren Ian, Madeleine and Ciara Stachnik. Funeral Service Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Road, Clinton Township. Visitation Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In memory of Dolores memorials are appreciated to the .
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 1, 2019
