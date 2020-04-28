|
Dolores Rocker passed away on April 28, 2020 at the Village of East Harbor in New Baltimore, MI. Dolores was born on February 17, 1926 on a farm in Macomb Twp., MI to Fredrick and Ida Redlawsk. She was united in marriage with Raymond W. Rocker on November 23, 1946. She was a devoted wife and mother. She also was a member of Zion United Church of Christ where she was active on the Housekeeping Committee and preparing lunches for the Rotary Club. She is survived by her children Jane (Robert) Harder and Daniel (Sandie) Rocker; three grandsons, Scott Rocker, Mark (Melissa) Rocker, and Alan (Nicole) Rocker; and two great-grandchildren Megan and Benjamin. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond in 2011 and siblings Mildred, Helen, Edward, and Loraine. A private funeral service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Zion United Church of Christ of Mt. Clemens, MI. Share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 30, 2020