|
|
Dominic J. Militello, 62, of Fernandina Beach, FL, passed away on January 29, 2020 in Florida. He was born on February 28, 1957 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic Militello and Mary Militello, and his sister, Paula Bowman. He is survived by his son, Kevin (Libby) Militello, granddaughter Phoenix, sister Linda (Joe) Martin, and his brothers Joe (Carolyn) Militello and Sam Militello. Dominic upholstered furniture for forty-five years and generously volunteered his time to help at his local soup kitchen. For those who wish to honor Dominic and his loved ones, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local soup kitchen in honor of Dominic Militello. forestmeadowsfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 9, 2020