1/1
Don Douglas "Butch" Wolverton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Douglas “Butch” Wolverton, 75, of Yale, left this world peacefully on November 16, 2020. He was born December 18, 1944 in Grosse Pointe to the late Ronald and Elizabeth Wolverton. Don is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marlene; twin daughters, Rebecca “Becky” (Mark) Stoken and Lisa (Gregg) Redmond; grandchildren, Brandon (Chelsea) Banovic, Lindsey Banovic and Matthew Redmond; great grandchild, Jensen Goss; brothers, Robin “Phil”, Barry “Rick”, Stephen “Sandy”, David “Dave” and Robert “Bob”; along with their wives, children and families. He was preceded in death by his son, Don Douglas “Donny” Jr. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pine River Sportsman Club, 2589 Carriage Lane, St. Clair, MI 48079. Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved