Dona Joan Kvocka, a long-time resident of the Village of East Harbor in Chesterfield, MI, passed away on April 3 after a long illness. She was 87 years old. Born in Detroit to Diana and Nicholas Kordich, Dona attended Denby High School and in 1954 received a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from Wayne State University. She worked for many years as a retail pharmacist at Hudson’s, Frank’s Drugs in Mount Clemens and Garfield Drug Mart in Clinton Township. After graduating from college, Dona married George Kvocka. Dona had a great sense of humor and was well known as an extremely enthusiastic Michigan football fan, to the end always believing that they would win “the Big Game”. Dona was predeceased by her husband, George. She is survived by her daughter Kim Kvocka (Brownlee Field), sons Mark (Suzanne) and Dan (Charlotte), grandchildren Lauren Field, Alex Kvocka and Holly Heilig, and cousin Betty Winning. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the Assisted Living and Long Term Care staffs at the Village of East Harbor for the exceptional care provided to Dona during her time with them. Donations in Dona’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Gendernalik Funeral Home of New Baltimore has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial service celebrating Dona’s life will be scheduled for the summer.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 12, 2020