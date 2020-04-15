Home

age 90, passed away on April 12, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Shirley; dear father of the late Daniel, Lorraine (John) Jones, Julie (Ken) Jurkiewicz, and the late Maureen; Proud grandpa of Jennifer (Mike) Donovan, Maureen Good, the late David Jones, Aimee Jurkiewicz, Danny (Catherine) Jones, and John Jurkiewicz; cherished great-grandpa to Miles and Reed Diamond. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Fond memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KaulFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 19, 2020
