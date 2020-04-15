|
|
Donald Robert Bornemeier, 83, passed away peacefully at his Sterling Heights home April 13, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Don was born in Taylor, NE April 17, 1936 to Rev. Daniel Simon and Martha (Ohs) Bornemeier. He lived in several towns in that state and graduated from Chase County High School, Imperial. He attended North Central College in Naperville, IL where he met Sheila, the love of his life "at first sight", and earned an engineering degree. He was predeceased by his youngest son, Craig; his brother, Dwight; and his parents. Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Sheila, and daughter, Debra (Kevin) Northup of Sterling Heights; sons Dirk (Judi) Bornemeier and Eric Michaels of Chicago. Also surviving are grandaughter Amelia Bornemeier and 5 grandsons - Sean (Hannah) Northup with great-grandchildren, Graeme and Audrey; Ryan (Gloria) Northup of New Hudson; Pvt. Michael Northup; Kent (Catherine) Borrnemeier of Ypsilanti; Chase Michaels of Chicago; and sister, Marcia (Rev. Robert) Harman of Milwaukee.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 19, 2020