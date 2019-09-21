|
|
COLASANTI, DONALD Age 63 September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Pamela (nee Sienkiewicz). Loving father of Jennifer(Dale)Harmon & DJ(Amy) Colasanti. Proud Papa of Jacob, Molly, Olivia & Chloe. Loving brother of Nancy(Rick Allen)Colasanti, the late Andy Colasanti & the late Antoinette(Paul)Stachurski. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm, Friday 2-9pm with 7:00pm Service & Sharing of Memories at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Donations are welcome to the Humane Society of Macomb. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 22, 2019