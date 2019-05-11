|
|
Donald Gregory Paton, born October 11, 1946, died May 3, 2019. Dear husband of Christine. Blessed in marriage for 45 years. Devoted father to Walter (Maureen), Adam, Ann and Lynn (Jim). Adored "Puppy" to his "sweeties", granddaughters Emma, Josie and Tori. OLD MAN and "Adopted Father" to many others who loved him. Survived by siblings Rick, Mike, and Dorothy Paton; many in-laws, nieces and nephews in his wonderful Family. He filled his life with love and adventures surrounded by family and friends. How blessed are we to have had something that makes goodbye sohard. He was predeceased by many family members. Their reunion is sure to include barbeque, beer, Shenanigans and plenty of laughter.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 12, 2019