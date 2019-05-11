Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Paton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Gregory Paton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Gregory Paton Obituary
Donald Gregory Paton, born October 11, 1946, died May 3, 2019. Dear husband of Christine. Blessed in marriage for 45 years. Devoted father to Walter (Maureen), Adam, Ann and Lynn (Jim). Adored "Puppy" to his "sweeties", granddaughters Emma, Josie and Tori. OLD MAN and "Adopted Father" to many others who loved him. Survived by siblings Rick, Mike, and Dorothy Paton; many in-laws, nieces and nephews in his wonderful Family. He filled his life with love and adventures surrounded by family and friends. How blessed are we to have had something that makes goodbye sohard. He was predeceased by many family members. Their reunion is sure to include barbeque, beer, Shenanigans and plenty of laughter.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.