Donald Joseph Block of Chesterfield passed away on April 28, 2019, one day short of his 71st birthday. Don retired from TRW Automotive in 2006. He proudly served his country in Vietnam. He was active with VFW Post #2358 in Roseville where he served as Commander from 1999-2000. He leaves his wife, Martha, of 26 years. Loving father of Sean (Dawn and daughter, Zoe). Dear grandfather of five grandchildren. Don is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Marlene and Doug Burns, brother and sister-in-law Gerald and Maxine Block and brother-in-law Walter Jurdzinski. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation 2:30 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. emorials may be made to the s. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 30, 2019