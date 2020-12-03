1/
Donald Lewis Soldenski
Donald Soldenski, Ret. Warren Fire Chief, age 91, died, November 24, 2020. Don graduated from Hamtramck H.S. 1947. Don is survived by his children - Katherine (Gary) Barney of Gwinn, Daniel (Christina) Soldenski of Clinton Twp., Robert Soldenski of Warren, and Lynn (Stephen) Conroy of Armada; many grand and great-grandkids. Don was preceded in death by his parents Felix and Marion (Kotkowski) Soldenski, wife Dolores (Meidlar) Soldenski, and son Valen “David” Soldenski. Don’s full obituary may be viewed at:

Published in The Macomb Daily from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
