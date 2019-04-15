The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Donald Pratt

Pratt, Donald, age 87, a lifelong resident and farmer of Armada, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on April 14, 2019. Don is survived by his children, Rhosan (Lewis) Beatham-Zebelian, Mitchell (Janice Steinke) Pratt and Michael (Amy) Pratt; nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and niece, Lucy Pardon. Don was predeceased by his wife, Jean; sister, Betty (Jay) Pardon; and parents, Harold and Laura Pratt. Visitation will take place April 17, 2019, 5 to 8 p.m. and April 18, 2019, 1 to 8 p.m. at Tiffany-Young & Hauss Funeral Home, Modetz Chapel, 73919 Fulton, Armada. Funeral service on April 19, 2019, 10 a.m. with instate time of 9 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial Willow Grove Cemetery, Richmond Twp. Donations may be made to the or the .
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 16, 2019
