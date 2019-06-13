Home

Donald Wayne Reynolds passed away at Ascension Macomb Hospital in Warren on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Don was born on January 21, 1926 in Clinton, Indiana to Ben and Angeli (nee Smoltz) Reynolds. On January 10, 1948, he married Susan Cessna and they had many wonderful years together before her passing. Don was a manager for GM and retired from there. Private viewing and entombment will take place for family and close friends. Entombment will be at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery in Clinton Township.
