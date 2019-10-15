|
|
age 94, died October 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eileen; loving father of Donna (Jerry) Jackson; dearest brother of Arleen Sawitzky, the late Alvin, the late Carl, the late Nelson, the late William, the late Bernard and the late Milda Smith; dear step-brother of the late Lorinda Hartley, the late Norman Mavis, the late Wilbert Mavis and the late Arnold Mavis; and son of the late William and Lillie. Visitation will be on October 17th from 2-8 p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. The funeral service will take place on October 18th at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran, 17051 24 Mile Rd, Macomb with instate at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Macomb. Suggested memorials to the St Peter Giving Tree or Debt Reduction.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 16, 2019