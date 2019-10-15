The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
(586) 263-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Stark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Stark Obituary
age 94, died October 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eileen; loving father of Donna (Jerry) Jackson; dearest brother of Arleen Sawitzky, the late Alvin, the late Carl, the late Nelson, the late William, the late Bernard and the late Milda Smith; dear step-brother of the late Lorinda Hartley, the late Norman Mavis, the late Wilbert Mavis and the late Arnold Mavis; and son of the late William and Lillie. Visitation will be on October 17th from 2-8 p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. The funeral service will take place on October 18th at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran, 17051 24 Mile Rd, Macomb with instate at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Macomb. Suggested memorials to the St Peter Giving Tree or Debt Reduction.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now