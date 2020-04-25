|
Mrosewske, Donald T., age 68, was born on April 13, 1952 in Mt. Clemens and unexpectedly passed away on April 18, 2020. Don was an incredible and loving father, brother, uncle and friend. He will be remembered for his generosity and willingness to help. He was employed for many years at the Mt. Clemens Pottery and the Clinton Township Police Department. Don is survived by his daughter Kelly (Darek Pomana) Mrosewske; siblings William Mrosewske, Dennis (Gail) Mrosewske and Christine (John) Zaffarano as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Ida, brother, Roy and sister, Jackie Warf. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 26, 2020