donald w. green Obituary
Donald W. Green, age 93 of Clinton Township, died on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born December 30, 1925 in Mount Clemens, Michigan to the late Stuart and Marjorie Green. Veteran of World War II, serving in the US Air Force. Business owner M.L. Green and Son Jewelers. Civic and community leader. Survived by his sons, Gregory Green, Brian (Sam) Green and Kenneth (Nancy) Green, grandchildren, Aaron, Sarah (Lt. Sean), Scott (Barbora), Kevin and Jeffrey, great grandchildren Owen and Ruby and sister Betsy Thies. Preceded in death by wife of nearly 70 years Ludomira “Mira”, sister Marjorie (Ralph) Gilpin, and brother in law Bill Thies. Memorial visitation Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. the time of service at Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan. Contributions may be addressed to Clinton Macomb Public Library or Mount Clemens Rotary. View full obituary at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 14, 2019
