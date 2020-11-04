Donna E. Hartner, age 93, passed away on November 1, 2020. Born to John and Lucretia on May 27th of 1927; beloved wife to the late Frederick Hartner; dear mother to Jeanne Hartner, Donna (William) Zimny, Katherine Hartner, Joan (Jeff) Stehlik, Gary Hartner, Marie (Michael) Vivizzo, and Anne (Mark) Gajewski; cherished grandmother of 10; and a great-grandmother to 6; Donna is also survived by many other loving family members and friends. The family will greet friends at Kaul Funeral Home of Clinton Township on Friday, November 6th from 2:00pm until 8:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, November 7th at St. Ronald’s Catholic Church, instate period at 10:30am until the time of mass at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Fond memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KaulFuneralHome.com