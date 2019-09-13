|
Donna Gene Conway, 81 of Roseville, MI passed away on September 12, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Conway and mother to sons: the late Sean Conway, Sr and the late Patrick Conway. Donna is survived by her children: Cathy (Ray) Cassabon, Timothy Conway, Kelly Conway and her sister, Michelle Minatree of Florida. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She retired from Michigan Bell Telephone Company in 2003 and her favorite past time was genealogy. Visitation, Monday, September 16, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Donna will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 14, 2019