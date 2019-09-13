The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Conway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Gene Conway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Gene Conway Obituary
Donna Gene Conway, 81 of Roseville, MI passed away on September 12, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Conway and mother to sons: the late Sean Conway, Sr and the late Patrick Conway. Donna is survived by her children: Cathy (Ray) Cassabon, Timothy Conway, Kelly Conway and her sister, Michelle Minatree of Florida. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She retired from Michigan Bell Telephone Company in 2003 and her favorite past time was genealogy. Visitation, Monday, September 16, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Donna will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now