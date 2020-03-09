Home

Donna Louise Sogge

Donna Louise Sogge Obituary
Donna was born on the fourth of July, 1935 and raised in Clarksburg, West Virginia. She came to Detroit as a teen and attended Wayne State University where she met her husband of 61 years. On March 6th she passed away due to Parkinson’s disease. Donna taught English, advanced composition, poetry, speech, debate and her love, theatre. She attended theatre in Detroit, Chicago, New York, London, Florida, and elsewhere. She sailed the Great Lakes and the Caribbean, golfed at Gowanie golf club and traveled around the world. Donna is honored to be placed in the L’Anse Creuse hall of distinction and the hearts and minds of many. Donna left a family she loved and cared for. Her husband Ron, sons Ron, Rob, Richard and daughter Karen, two daughters-in-law, Mary Kay and Erika and grandchildren, Eric, Kara and Alex Steele. Donna attended Trinity Lutheran Church. She never had a bad word for anyone. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Michigan Parkinson’s Foundation. A gathering will be held in the near future.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 10, 2020
