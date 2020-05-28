Donna Lynn (Dupure) Melki
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Lynn Melki (Dupure) announces her passing on May 23, 2020 at her home in Fraser, Michigan. Donna was born January 9, 1965 in Detroit, Michigan to Donald Dupure and Janet Dupure (Falandys). Donna attended Brablec High School in Roseville, Michigan. She will be lovingly remembered by her mother Janet; her two daughters Chasity Dupure and Christy Melki; her four grandchildren Brynnlee and Allison Felice and Peyton and Landan Nowicki; and by her siblings Keith (Jackie) Dupure, Kevin (Rochelle) Dupure, and Deann (Jeff) Voth as well as many nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by her father Donald.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved