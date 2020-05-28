It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Lynn Melki (Dupure) announces her passing on May 23, 2020 at her home in Fraser, Michigan. Donna was born January 9, 1965 in Detroit, Michigan to Donald Dupure and Janet Dupure (Falandys). Donna attended Brablec High School in Roseville, Michigan. She will be lovingly remembered by her mother Janet; her two daughters Chasity Dupure and Christy Melki; her four grandchildren Brynnlee and Allison Felice and Peyton and Landan Nowicki; and by her siblings Keith (Jackie) Dupure, Kevin (Rochelle) Dupure, and Deann (Jeff) Voth as well as many nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by her father Donald.



