Donna Melnychenko
Melnychenko, Donna, age 61, died Friday, July 10, 2020. Beloved daughter of Daniel John and Mary Ann (nee: Ozlanski) Melnychenko. Loving sister of Rosanne, and the late Daniel. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Instate Friday, 10:30 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren. Please share memories at:

