Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Kook, Doris M. 99, of St. Clair Shores, passed away March 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John and son Thomas. Grandma DoDo is survived by her children John (Carol) and Karen (John) Rygiel and daughter in law Kathy. She will be fondly remembered by her many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday March 10 from 3 to 8 p.m. in Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores with vigil service at 7 p.m. In state will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated Monday Mar 11, at 10 a.m in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 22412 Overlake, St. Clair Shores. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a charitable donation to Manresa Jesuit Retreat: https://www.manresa-sj.org/online-giving/ or St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 7, 2019
