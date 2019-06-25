The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ford Funeral Home
26560 Van Dyke Avenue
Center Line, MI 48015-1288
(586) 754-2464
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Jenuwine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Jenuwine

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris M. Jenuwine Obituary
Jenuwine, Doris M., age 88, of Center Line, Michigan died on Monday, June 24, 2019 and was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 12, 1931 to the late Edmund and Gladys Brideau. Doris was an active member of the Center Line Lions Club, enjoyed to play Bingo and go to the Casino. Beloved Wife of the late Edward (2011). Loving Mother of Alan Jenuwine, Arlene (Gregory) Osickey, Arthur (Frances) Jenuwine, Anthony Jenuwine and the late Andrew Jenuwine. Cherished Grandmother of Steven, Nicole, Emily and the late Kelsey. Dear Great Grandmother of Ava. Sister of Larry Brideau, Arnold Brideau, Norm Brideau, Leonard Brideau, Lorena Murray, Dora Flanigan and Rita Cole. Visitation at Ford Funeral Home, 26560 Van Dyke (South of 11 Mile Road or the I-696 expressway), Center Line, Michigan, Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2-8 pm. Instate St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church (St. Clement site), 25320 Van Dyke (North of 10 Mile Road), Center Line, Michigan from 9:30 am until time of Mass 10 am with Fr. Robert Bauer Presiding. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Shwachman/Diamond Syndrome.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ford Funeral Home
Download Now