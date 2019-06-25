|
Jenuwine, Doris M., age 88, of Center Line, Michigan died on Monday, June 24, 2019 and was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 12, 1931 to the late Edmund and Gladys Brideau. Doris was an active member of the Center Line Lions Club, enjoyed to play Bingo and go to the Casino. Beloved Wife of the late Edward (2011). Loving Mother of Alan Jenuwine, Arlene (Gregory) Osickey, Arthur (Frances) Jenuwine, Anthony Jenuwine and the late Andrew Jenuwine. Cherished Grandmother of Steven, Nicole, Emily and the late Kelsey. Dear Great Grandmother of Ava. Sister of Larry Brideau, Arnold Brideau, Norm Brideau, Leonard Brideau, Lorena Murray, Dora Flanigan and Rita Cole. Visitation at Ford Funeral Home, 26560 Van Dyke (South of 11 Mile Road or the I-696 expressway), Center Line, Michigan, Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2-8 pm. Instate St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church (St. Clement site), 25320 Van Dyke (North of 10 Mile Road), Center Line, Michigan from 9:30 am until time of Mass 10 am with Fr. Robert Bauer Presiding. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Shwachman/Diamond Syndrome.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 26, 2019