The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bassi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Bassi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy A. Bassi Obituary
Of Clinton Twp., passed away June 16, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Mario. Dearest mother of Dianne (Redouane) Akabli and David Bassi. Loving grandmother of Christopher Bassi, Adam and Layla Akabli. Dear sister of Paul "Bud" (the late Pat) Smith and the late Carol (the late Bill) Hall. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Thursday 2-8 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 12 Noon at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Rd. (west of Hoover) Warren. Expressions of symapthy may be shared at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now