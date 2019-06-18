|
|
Of Clinton Twp., passed away June 16, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Mario. Dearest mother of Dianne (Redouane) Akabli and David Bassi. Loving grandmother of Christopher Bassi, Adam and Layla Akabli. Dear sister of Paul "Bud" (the late Pat) Smith and the late Carol (the late Bill) Hall. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Thursday 2-8 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 12 Noon at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Rd. (west of Hoover) Warren. Expressions of symapthy may be shared at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 19, 2019