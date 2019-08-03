|
Dorothy Ann Wastowski/Barch passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019. Dorothy was 95 years old. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Max. Dorothy and Max were married for 67 years and together raised three children: Ronald, Maxine and Kenneth. Dorothy’s surviving children and their spouses are: Ronald and Carole Barch, Maxine and Daniel Adair, and Kenneth and Susan Barch. Dorothy loved spending time with her 7 seven grandchildren: Darryl (Maimarie) Adair, Michelle (Steven) Jones, Joanne (Andrew) Foy, Katherine Barch, Benjamin (Karen) Barch, Andrew (Kaitlyn) Barch and Eric Barch. At age 95 Dorothy was also blessed with 7 great grandchildren: Troy, Adam, Bret, Lily, Aiden, Ethan and Jamie. Dorothy was a long time resident of Hazel Park, Michigan and enjoyed flowers and gardening. Her small but well-kept yard and garden beds were always a glow with vibrant examples of nature. From the early Lilacs of Spring to roses throughout the summer and finally the many colored blossoms of her Rose of Sharon collection announcing the onset of autumn, Dorothy and her family found a quiet space to be together. A picnic in the yard was a special time for the kids and kids at heart. Everyone was welcome in Dorothy’s yard; except the squirrels!!! As a member of “the Greatest Generation” Dorothy served her country during WW II by working in a Detroit auto plant supplying materials for the war effort. She and her siblings were proud of theircontributions and hoped those men close to them would return home safely. When Dorothy’s soon to be husband Max returned they were married and like many others purchased a new home and began to raise a family. Kids, grandkids and great grandkids always knew they had a place to come home to. A porch to jump off of, a lawn to roll around on (and mow) shrubs to stay out of and a fenced yard for the dog. Economic struggles and family health issues were sometimes a challenge but no matter what; Sunday dinner was a special time. One could tell what day of week it was by the meal served at dinner time; Monday meant meatloaf and laundry day! Dorothy’s Polish heritage made sure the kids went to church, attended “Good” Parochial and Public Schools and went on to become successful adults later in life. Get in trouble at school and it meant more trouble when you got home. Tough Love ruled Dorothy’s home. While growing up on the edge of the East Side of Detroit Dorothy shared a home with her mother Eva and father Vincent (both Polish immigrants) along with a brother and 4 sisters. Her childhood home had a plot of land and the family had a truck garden and small orchard. Sustainable agriculture just outside the auto capital of the world. Dorothy was the youngest and often talked about the difficulties growing up during the tough times. Whenever someone complained of doing chores she would retell the story of as a young girl picking strawberries for 5 cents a row. With each retelling of the story the rows got longer and longer. Dorothy Barch was first and foremost a homemaker. At Christmas there were cookies and Easter always had bunnies and baskets and colored eggs. Dorothy spent the days before Thanksgiving worrying about how the turkey would turn out and if there would be enough stuffing and gravy for all. That’s just who she was and the world is a better place when women like her run the show. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 4, 2019