Ratzow, Dorothy B., age 91 of Mount Clemens, died Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born December 18, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Ernest and Anna Weckwerth Menke. Retired in 1983 as administrative clerk from Mount Clemens High School after 30 years. Member of Trinity Lutheran Church Clinton Township. Named Grand DOM, a local ladies organization ‘The Daughters of Macomb’ in 2006. Survived by children, Dr. Patricia (Gordon) Kennedy, and Dr. Robert (Theresa) Ratzow, grandchildren Michael (Gabe) Kennedy, Gordon (Camie) Kennedy, Roxy Ratzow and Kip LaChance, great granddaughters, Tori and Lauren, niece Melanie and nephew Michael. Preceded in death by husband of 66 years, Frederick “Fritz” Ratzow, daughter Margery “Megann” Ratzow and sister Margaret Moritz. Visitation Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38900 Harper, Clinton Township, 9:30 am until 11:00 am the time of service. Private burial Cadillac Memorial Gardens Cemetery East, Clinton Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan. Contributions may be addressed to Trinity Lutheran Church and School. View full obituary at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 28, 2019