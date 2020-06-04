Dorothy A. Heldt (nee Dean), age 88, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of William Heldt, the late Deborah Weston and late infant Ellen Heldt; adored grandmother of Whitney Weston and Wyatt Weston; dearest sister of Harold (Joyce) Dean, Gerald Dean and the late Earl Dean; dear sister-in-law of Dorothy Dean; dear mother-in-law of Dennis Weston; daughter of the late Earl and Anna Dean; and aunt and friend to many. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on June 7, 2020 at Tiffany-Young & Hauss Funeral Home, Modetz Chapel, 73919 Fulton, Armada. Maximum of 10 guests are allowed in the building at a time and face masks are requested. Private service will be held for the family at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 60980 Omo, Lenox. Public Burial will take place at 12:15 p.m. at Meade Cemetery, Macomb Township. Memorial tributes would be appreciated to Armada Free Public Library or Advantage Living.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.