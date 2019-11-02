|
|
Dorothy J. Plonkey, age 93, of Harrison Twp. passed away October 26, 2019. She was born May 6, 1926 in Rogers City to the late Norman and Hazel Smith. She married Donald R. Plonkey on September 23, 1950. He preceded her in death on August 11, 2003. She was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church, Mount Clemens. Dorothy enjoyed baking and canning for her family and friends. She loved taking walks at Metropolitan Beach. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her and especially cherished her time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children; Ted (Margie) Plonkey and Donna (Kevin) Parkhurst. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Beth (Adam) Morenski, Erica (John) Wright, Ted (Mia) Parkhurst and Zachary Parkhurst, her great-grandchildren; Aiden, Everette, Thatcher, and Orren Wright, Debra and Kane Morenski, brother; Norman Smith, sister; Ruth Catalano, special friend Suzi Langlois and the caretakers at Serenity Senior Living, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. Dorothy was preceded death by her siblings; Hazen Smith, Norma Smith, Berna Alke, Lila Farley, Mel Smith and Robert Smith. A Celebration of Life for family and friends with be held on Friday, November 8 from 12-3 p.m. at Golden Hawk Golf Club & Banquet Center. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or Ronald McDonald House. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 3, 2019