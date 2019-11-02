The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Golden Hawk Golf Club & Banquet Center.
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Plonkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy J. Plonkey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy J. Plonkey Obituary
Dorothy J. Plonkey, age 93, of Harrison Twp. passed away October 26, 2019. She was born May 6, 1926 in Rogers City to the late Norman and Hazel Smith. She married Donald R. Plonkey on September 23, 1950. He preceded her in death on August 11, 2003. She was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church, Mount Clemens. Dorothy enjoyed baking and canning for her family and friends. She loved taking walks at Metropolitan Beach. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her and especially cherished her time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children; Ted (Margie) Plonkey and Donna (Kevin) Parkhurst. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Beth (Adam) Morenski, Erica (John) Wright, Ted (Mia) Parkhurst and Zachary Parkhurst, her great-grandchildren; Aiden, Everette, Thatcher, and Orren Wright, Debra and Kane Morenski, brother; Norman Smith, sister; Ruth Catalano, special friend Suzi Langlois and the caretakers at Serenity Senior Living, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. Dorothy was preceded death by her siblings; Hazen Smith, Norma Smith, Berna Alke, Lila Farley, Mel Smith and Robert Smith. A Celebration of Life for family and friends with be held on Friday, November 8 from 12-3 p.m. at Golden Hawk Golf Club & Banquet Center. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or Ronald McDonald House. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -