Dorothy Leona Scarbrough passed away on April 13, 2020 at the age of 87. She was the loving wife of the late Cecil Wayne Scarbrough. She was the beloved mother of Sharon (Gary) Seehorsch of Sterling Heights, and Steven (Martha) Scarbrough of Plano, TX. The cherished grandmother of David (Cheryl) Seehorsch of Armada, Jeffrey Seehorsch of Clinton Township, Scott (Meghan) Scarbrough of McKinney TX, and Kimberly (Joey) Perry of Magnolia, TX. She was the dear great grandmother of Kaitlyn, Joshua, Emily, Abigail, Haley, Riley, and Jamie. Dorothy was preceded in death by her great granddaughter Rachel. Services for Dorothy were held privately.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 19, 2020