93, of Casco Township, died Friday evening, March 15, 2019, at Marwood Manor Nursing and Rehab, Port Huron. She was born April 18, 1925, in Lenox Twp. the daughter of the late Albert and Lena (Fistler) Hinckfoot and was a 1944 Richmond High School graduate. Her marriage of 63 years to Donald William Kohlhagen was Saturday, April 14, 1945, in Richmond. Donald died December 18, 2008. While in high school Dorothy worked at the former Smith Dime Store and in the office at the former Parker Plow Company, Richmond. After her graduation from Richmond High School in 1949, she worked for the former A&P grocery store in Richmond. Dorothy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church ELCA, Richmond. Surviving are a son, Robert "Bob" Kohlhagen of Casco Township and daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Larry Russell of Romeo; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Wilburn of Romeo, Joyce (Richard) Gwinn of Rochester Hills and Carol (Leon) Petzald of Imlay City; caregiver, Mrs. Maureen Kish; special dog, Olaf and several nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by siblings, Norwood and Earl Hinckfoot, Eleanor Lynch and Betty Jean Hinckfoot. The family honors the memory of Dorothy and invites you to visit and share memories Tuesday, March 19, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a fireman's service at 7:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Rev. Alex Steward, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, will officiate. Entombment will follow in Richmond Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to "Richmond Fire Department".