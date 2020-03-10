The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Parish
31555 Hoover
Warren, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Willaert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Dot" (Delmotte) Willaert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy "Dot" (Delmotte) Willaert Obituary
of Warren, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Julius "Buff". Dearest mother of Gerard (Sarah), Jeanne (Douglas) Kutzura, and the late Bernice Willaert. Loving grandmother of Shannon (Ben) Hopkins, Amy Willaert, Chisholm Willaert, Paul (fiancee' Courtney) Kutzura, Jaclynn Kutzura, and great grandmother of Oliver, Evelyn, and Calvin Hopkins. Visitation Friday 2-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Instate Saturday 10:30 a.m. until an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Martin de Porres Parish, 31555 Hoover (South of Masonic) Warren. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -