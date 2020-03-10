|
of Warren, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Julius "Buff". Dearest mother of Gerard (Sarah), Jeanne (Douglas) Kutzura, and the late Bernice Willaert. Loving grandmother of Shannon (Ben) Hopkins, Amy Willaert, Chisholm Willaert, Paul (fiancee' Courtney) Kutzura, Jaclynn Kutzura, and great grandmother of Oliver, Evelyn, and Calvin Hopkins. Visitation Friday 2-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Instate Saturday 10:30 a.m. until an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Martin de Porres Parish, 31555 Hoover (South of Masonic) Warren. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 11, 2020