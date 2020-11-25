peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Macomb Township, Michigan. Doug was born on June 3, 1942 in Hazard, Kentucky to Ebb and Imogene (nee Combs) Epperson. He is survived by Jean (nee Stout), his loving wife of 58 years and by his devoted son Steven Douglas (wife Elizabeth). Siblings are Ellen Epperson Browder, Joaquin Epperson (wife Elizabeth) and Robert Epperson. He was predeceased by his sister Sandra Epperson Napier. Doug worked 33 years for the Grand Trunk Railroad and is a United States Navy Veteran. Doug enjoyed vacationing in tropical places: "Where there are palm trees, there's warmth!". Private services by Wasik Funeral Home. Doug's final resting place is at the Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, Michigan. Memorial donations suggested to Hospice of Michigan. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com