1/1
Douglas F. Epperson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Macomb Township, Michigan. Doug was born on June 3, 1942 in Hazard, Kentucky to Ebb and Imogene (nee Combs) Epperson. He is survived by Jean (nee Stout), his loving wife of 58 years and by his devoted son Steven Douglas (wife Elizabeth). Siblings are Ellen Epperson Browder, Joaquin Epperson (wife Elizabeth) and Robert Epperson. He was predeceased by his sister Sandra Epperson Napier. Doug worked 33 years for the Grand Trunk Railroad and is a United States Navy Veteran. Doug enjoyed vacationing in tropical places: "Where there are palm trees, there's warmth!". Private services by Wasik Funeral Home. Doug's final resting place is at the Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, Michigan. Memorial donations suggested to Hospice of Michigan. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved