Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
Douglas B. Marchioni, age 71, passed away June 3, 2019. Mr. Marchioni enjoyed camping and riding his motorcylce. Loving father of Erik Marchioni. Beloved brother of Flora Knotts, Linda Taylor and Donald Marchioni. Douglas is predeceased by his parents, Giacomo and Helen Marchioni; and his brothers, James Marchioni and Carlo Marchioni. Arrangements entrusted to Kaul Funeral Home of Roseville. Please share a memory with the family on Douglas’ online guestbook.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 9, 2019
