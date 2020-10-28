Douglas S. McDougal, a resident of Harrison Township, Michigan died on Saturday October 24, 2020. He was born March 17, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Dr. John L. and Mary A. Heckman McDougal. Mount Clemens High School graduate Class of 1962, undergraduate degree Central Michigan University 1969, Juris Doctor Degree Wayne State University 1970. Past president of the Michigan Land Title Association, volunteer at L’anse Creuse High School, and an avid boater. Survived by wife of 51 years, Marie Ling McDougal and other extended family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan. On Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 am a drive by viewing will be held at the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan. Visitors will be asked to stay in their cars as they proceed past the casket at the wishes of Mrs. McDougal’s concern for all during the Covid-19 spread. Please enter from South Bound Gratiot and exit onto South Main Street. Contributions may be addressed to L’Anse Creuse High School McDougal Scholarship. Envelopes will be available on Saturday and can be mailed to or returned to the funeral home. Share memories with the family and read the extensive personal obituary at www.vickfuneralhome.com