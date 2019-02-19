Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peters Lutheran
37601 31 Mile Rd.
Richmond, MI
Duane E. Eisenhardt


Duane E. Eisenhardt Obituary
Eisenhardt, Duane E. was born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan on February 10, 1939 and died peacefully at home on February 9, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family and friends. Duane is survived by his wife, Helen; son Dennis (Tamara) Eisenhardt, daughter’s Elizabeth (Thomas) Taylor and Amy Eisenhardt; grandsons Michael Harris Jr., Aaron (Kasey) Eisenhardt, Matthew Eisenhardt and granddaughter Olivia Taylor. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Peters Lutheran 37601 31 Mile Rd., Richmond, MI 48062
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 21, 2019
