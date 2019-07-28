|
|
Duane Roland Young, age 81, of China Twp., passed away on July 27, 2019. On January 30, 1960 Duane married Mary Jayne Cottrell in St. Clair. Duane owned and operated Young Lumber in Columbus Twp. for 60 years. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Jayne Young; children, Kevin Young, Randy (Lisa) Young, Sandi (Ken) Pavlov and Kathy (Dan) Vreeland; 11 grandchildren and a sister, Barbara Thompson. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday July 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Monday 7-9 p.m. and Tuesday 2-8 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort please visit:
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 29, 2019