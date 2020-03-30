The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
United Memorial Funeral Home
75 Dickinson Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
(586) 463-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Fields Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Fields Sr. Obituary
Earl Fields Sr. born January 16, 1927, 2020, age 93 of Detroit, In Shannon, Mississippi passed away early March 16, 2020 at Riverview North Nursing Home, of Detroit, MI. He out lived two wives, Pearlie Mae Fields, who mothered 9 children and Lillian Marie Fields, with four stepchildren. He is survived by seven children, Earl Jr., Johnathan Cornelius Victor, Lydia, Richard and Derek 36 grandchildren, 27 great grands and a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Earl Fields was raised in Mount Clemens, MI. where he also raised his family. He was also very active in church work as Pastoring and Choir directing throughout Michigan. He was also a World War II veteran and a very loving hands on father and teacher, he shall be missed. Final arrangements entrusted to United Memorial Funeral Home, 75 Dickinson St., Mt. Clemens, MI. 48043. (586) 463-8800.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of United Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -