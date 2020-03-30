|
|
Earl Fields Sr. born January 16, 1927, 2020, age 93 of Detroit, In Shannon, Mississippi passed away early March 16, 2020 at Riverview North Nursing Home, of Detroit, MI. He out lived two wives, Pearlie Mae Fields, who mothered 9 children and Lillian Marie Fields, with four stepchildren. He is survived by seven children, Earl Jr., Johnathan Cornelius Victor, Lydia, Richard and Derek 36 grandchildren, 27 great grands and a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Earl Fields was raised in Mount Clemens, MI. where he also raised his family. He was also very active in church work as Pastoring and Choir directing throughout Michigan. He was also a World War II veteran and a very loving hands on father and teacher, he shall be missed. Final arrangements entrusted to United Memorial Funeral Home, 75 Dickinson St., Mt. Clemens, MI. 48043. (586) 463-8800.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 31, 2020