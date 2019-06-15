|
Mahlmeister, Earl "Red" Jr.; May 3, 1933 – June 1, 2019; 86, of Hubbard Lake, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. Born in Detroit, MI to Earl Bernard Sr. and Cecelia Mahlmeister. Red is survived by his four siblings: Beverly Verdi, Janice Bankstahl, Norma Wilkie and Dave Mahlmeister; five children: Earl III “Bernie”, Eric, Alan, Tait and Kelly Lester; eight grandchildren: Jillian, Kyle, Adam, Jessie, Heidi, Hunter, Tyler and Ryan. He was retired from his successful business; R&R Drywall. He enjoyed many past times: boating, hunting, gardening and cooking (to name a few). He was a proud and caring father and grandfather. Red, a hardworking and charismatic man was loved by many, and will be missed by all that knew him.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 16, 2019