Earnest J. Walker, Born 3-6-1934 a longtime Mt. Clemens resident passed away peacefully in his home 5-17-2020. He was preceded by his wife Zester of 58 years. He is survived by his children Earnest Walker III (Elizabeth), Arthenia Bender (Adam), Michael and Harry Walker (Madis). He will be missed dearly by his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral service will be held Saturday May 23, 2020 at United Memorial Funeral Home, 75 Dickinson St. Mt. Clemens, MI. 48043. There will be a family visitation from 10-10:30 a.m., with the public viewing 10:30-12:30 p.m. Internment and celebration of life will be held at a later date.



