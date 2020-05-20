Earnest J. Walker
1934 - 2020
Earnest J. Walker, Born 3-6-1934 a longtime Mt. Clemens resident passed away peacefully in his home 5-17-2020. He was preceded by his wife Zester of 58 years. He is survived by his children Earnest Walker III (Elizabeth), Arthenia Bender (Adam), Michael and Harry Walker (Madis). He will be missed dearly by his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral service will be held Saturday May 23, 2020 at United Memorial Funeral Home, 75 Dickinson St. Mt. Clemens, MI. 48043. There will be a family visitation from 10-10:30 a.m., with the public viewing 10:30-12:30 p.m. Internment and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Macomb Daily from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
United Memorial Funeral Home
MAY
23
Viewing
10:30 - 12:30 PM
United Memorial Funeral Home
MAY
23
Funeral service
United Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
United Memorial Funeral Home
75 Dickinson Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
(586) 463-8800
