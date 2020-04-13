|
|
Ed Harrison, age 53, passed away at home on April 11, 2020. Ed is survived by his wife Linda, sons Eddie and Danny, parents Ed and Connie Harrison, and sister Dawn Harrison, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Ed was best known for his gentle confidence and his unconditional love that he gave his family. Ed never let his heroic battle against cancer get him down, and he provided an example every day of how to show love through kindness. He was an avid sports fan and athlete. He never lost faith in the Lions, kept score at the Tigers game and loved nothing more than an overtime win for the Red Wings. Ed was a graduate of Michigan Tech University and worked at L & L Products in Romeo. The world truly lost a superhero. A bench and tree will be dedicated in Ed's honor this summer, and all are welcome at the memorial following to celebrate his life and legacy. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Child Advocacy Non-Profit, Meals on Wheels or . Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 19, 2020