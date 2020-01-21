The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles Verheyden Funeral Homes, Inc. - Eastpointe Schultz Chapel
21705 Gratiot Avenue
Eastpointe, MI 48021
(586) 775-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith M. Patterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith M. Patterson Obituary
Edith M. Patterson age 92 of Warren, MI. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dear mother of Judith (Theodore) Kosinski, Robert Lee Jr., Kathleen (David) Glancy, Jerry (Clare) and Kelly (Jef) Veatch. Cherished grandmother of ten and great grandmother of fifteen. Also survived by her brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. Edith certainly loved to bake and cook wonderful meals. She will be remembered for her famous southern fried chicken and german chocolate cake. Edith also enjoyed gardening and always took pride in her vegetable garden. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3-8pm at Chas. Verheyden Inc., 43300 Garfield, Clinton Twp, MI. Funeral service will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11am at Shepherd’s Gate, 12400 23 Mile Rd., Shelby Twp, MI with an instate time of 10am. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. Please share a memory at www.verheyden.org.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles Verheyden Funeral Homes, Inc. - Eastpointe Schultz Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -