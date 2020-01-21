|
|
Edith M. Patterson age 92 of Warren, MI. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dear mother of Judith (Theodore) Kosinski, Robert Lee Jr., Kathleen (David) Glancy, Jerry (Clare) and Kelly (Jef) Veatch. Cherished grandmother of ten and great grandmother of fifteen. Also survived by her brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. Edith certainly loved to bake and cook wonderful meals. She will be remembered for her famous southern fried chicken and german chocolate cake. Edith also enjoyed gardening and always took pride in her vegetable garden. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3-8pm at Chas. Verheyden Inc., 43300 Garfield, Clinton Twp, MI. Funeral service will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11am at Shepherd’s Gate, 12400 23 Mile Rd., Shelby Twp, MI with an instate time of 10am. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. Please share a memory at www.verheyden.org.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 26, 2020