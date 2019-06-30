Home

Church of Christ-Roseville
17415 E 11 Mile Rd
Roseville, MI 48066
Edna Jean West Obituary
West, Edna Jean, age 84 peacefully died on her Mother’s birthday, June 27, 2019. She was a wonderful Mother whose bubbly laugh could fill a room. She was predeceased by her husband Ronald Karl West. She is survived by her sons; Ronald (Debbie), Donald (Karen), Charles, deceased (Sue), Douglas (Sela) and her brother Darrel (Susan deceased). She has three Grandchildren; Tim (Karen), Ryan (Riley) and Sammy. She was also predeceased by her Mother (Lula Terry), Father (Winfred Terry), brother Irvin (Betty), sister Betty (Elmer) and brother Don (Leona survived). A funeral service will be held at Roseville Church of Christ 17415 Eleven Mile Rd, Roseville, MI 48066 on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 11:00am. A luncheon will follow her burial at approx. 2:00 at the Roseville Church of Christ for friends and family.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 1, 2019
