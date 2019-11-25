|
RASSEY, Edward A., age 67, of Clinton Twp. died on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Loving husband of Pat. Dear father of Troy (Christy) Rassey and Tricia (Scott) Waterstraat. Cherished grandfather of Chelsea, Stephanie, Kyle, Jon Ryan, Christian, and Melissa. Son of the late Louis and Victoria Rassey. Beloved brother of Joseph (Mary) Rassey, Dolores (the late Donald) Hayes, and Louis (Cecelia) Rassey. Ed is further survived by his Golden Retriever, Jessie, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Ed was the Co-Owner of Rassey Industries, Inc. located in Shelby Township, MI. He enjoyed golfing and watching sports. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26 from 2 pm to 8 pm at Verheyden Funeral Home – Clinton Twp. Chapel, 43300 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp. 48038. A gathering will take place on Wednesday, November 27 from 10:30 am until the time of his service at 11 am at Verheyden Funeral Home – Clinton Twp. Chapel, 43300 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp. 48038. Share a memory at verheyden.org
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 26, 2019