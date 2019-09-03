The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
586-463-0098
Edward C. Stolzenfeld Obituary
Edward C. Stolzenfeld, age 83 of Clinton Township, died Monday, September 2, 2019. Born November 9, 1935 in Mount Clemens, to the late Edward and Eleanor Ludeman Stolzenfeld. 30 Year employee, systems control supervisor, of Clinton Township Water Department. Survived by wife of 31 years Judith, children David (Lori) Stolzenfeld, Mary Ann (Steve) Mellen, Ellen (Tom) Pare', stepchildren, Erin (Tim) Thomas, Patrick (Jeanie) Gleason, Jamie (Amanda) Gleason, 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and sister Janice Mullins. Visitation Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. in Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mt. Clemens, MI. Funeral services Friday, September 6, 2019 at 12 noon (instate at 11 a.m.) at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38900 Harper, Clinton Township, MI. Burial Cadillac Memorial Gardens Cemetery East, Clinton Township. View full obituary at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 4, 2019
